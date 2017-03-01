Girls basketball Region 1-4A team announced

Columbus forward Tatyana Wyatt’s action-packed senior season added another achievement earlier this week.
Wyatt has been named the Region 1-4A Player of the Year for her efforts with the Lady Blue Devils. Wyatt, who will play collegiately at Kentucky, has followed her strong regular season into the playoffs, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Columbus’ quarterfinals victory on Tuesday.
Wyatt’s selection wasn’t the lone highlight for Columbus. Ariyah Copeland, who will play at Alabama, was selected to the region’s first team, while fellow Lady Blue Devil Brittany Floyd made the second team.
Carver, Columbus’ lone region foe left in the playoffs, saw several of its own players make the squad as well.
Mariah Igus made the region’s first team and played up to the honor in Carver’s latest win, leading the team with 15 points against Jefferson. Alycia Reese and Mya Millner represented the Lady Tigers on the second team, with Ja’Nya Love-Hill making the third team.
Olivia Cochran’s standout freshman season at Hardaway helped her land on the first team, becoming the first Hawks freshman to be named to the first team in 15 years. Hardaway’s Genesis Adams also made the team as an honorable mention.
Shaw’s Dawniqua Snead was the last of the local Columbus players to make the first-team squad. Two more Lady Raiders, Yolanda Givens and Kayla Bonilla, made the team as well. Givens was selected to the second team, while Bonilla was chosen for the third.
Northside’s Jamiya Austin made the second team, representing the only Lady Patriot on the team.
The team in its entirety is listed below:
Player of the Year
Tatyana Wyatt, Columbus
All-Region First Team
Timia Swanson, Americus
Ariyah Copeland, Columbus
Olivia Cochran, Hardaway
Mariah Igus, Carver
Dawniqua Snead, Shaw
Second Team
Alycia Reese, Carver
Jykiera Long, Americus
Brittany Floyd, Columbus
Mya Millner, Carver
Jamiya Austin, Northside
Third Team
Ja’Nya Love-Hill, Carver
Jasmine Jenkins, Westover
Yolanda Givens, Shaw
Sh’myia Jones, Westover
Kevona Jones, Cairo
Honorable Mention
Genesis Adams, Hardaway
Ny’jah Greene, Cairo
De’Mytra Robinson, Cairo
Kayla Bonilla, Shaw
