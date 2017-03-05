Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 5 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Lee Stewart, owner and craftsman at The Rusty Nail, 5300 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, talks about running his 102-vendor business and turning old items destined for the landfill into furniture and decorative pieces people want to use in their homes. (Video by Tony Adams)
A national tour of “Taj Express” will come to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on March 12. The performance will be presented through a partnership between the RiverCenter and Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance.
A stranger tried to lure a 13-year-old Arnold Middle School student into his sport-utility vehicle Monday as the girl waited for a ride just outside a breezeway at nearby Allen Elementary School, according to Columbus police and the girl’s family. The Muscogee County School District sent out a message to the school but the girl’s grandmother thought it should have added a warning about what the girl had reported, not just policies and advice.