Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 5 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Here's what to expect weather-wise around the Chattahoochee Valley on Sunday.
Job Spotlight with Lee Stewart

Lee Stewart, owner and craftsman at The Rusty Nail, 5300 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, talks about running his 102-vendor business and turning old items destined for the landfill into furniture and decorative pieces people want to use in their homes. (Video by Tony Adams)

Grandmother sends warning after stranger tries to lure girl from school

A stranger tried to lure a 13-year-old Arnold Middle School student into his sport-utility vehicle Monday as the girl waited for a ride just outside a breezeway at nearby Allen Elementary School, according to Columbus police and the girl’s family. The Muscogee County School District sent out a message to the school but the girl’s grandmother thought it should have added a warning about what the girl had reported, not just policies and advice.

