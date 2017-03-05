Fans talk about Columbus Cottonmouths

Columbus head coach Joe Cherrone and players Brittany Floyd and Tatyana Wyatt reflect on Saturday's 62-50 victory over Sandy Creek that gave the Lady Blue Devils a spot in the Class 4A championship game.
Robert Wadkins Sr. took charge of the public defender’s office in Muscogee County after the 2005 reform and has been involved in nine death penalty cases. He said a reason prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases is the fight the capital public defender puts up.
Shane Larkin, a social studies teacher for grades 9-12 at Early College Academy, was named as one of three finalists for the Muscogee County School District’s 2017 Teacher of the Year award.A convoy of Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation members made surprise visits to three Columbus public schools Friday to announce the finalists.
A national tour of “Taj Express” will come to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on March 12. The performance will be presented through a partnership between the RiverCenter and Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance.