Central softball claims second in Wetumpka softball tournament

1:31 Columbus girls basketball coach, players speak on title game berth Pause

1:43 Fans talk about Columbus Cottonmouths

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

3:25 Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award

1:06 Celebrating the colors of the Chattahoochee Valley

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court