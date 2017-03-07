Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 8 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald

Columbus head coach Joe Cherrone and players Brittany Floyd and Tatyana Wyatt reflect on Saturday's 62-50 victory over Sandy Creek that gave the Lady Blue Devils a spot in the Class 4A championship game.
Lee Stewart, owner and craftsman at The Rusty Nail, 5300 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, talks about running his 102-vendor business and turning old items destined for the landfill into furniture and decorative pieces people want to use in their homes. (Video by Tony Adams)
Shane Larkin, a social studies teacher for grades 9-12 at Early College Academy, was named as one of three finalists for the Muscogee County School District’s 2017 Teacher of the Year award.A convoy of Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation members made surprise visits to three Columbus public schools Friday to announce the finalists.
A national tour of “Taj Express” will come to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on March 12. The performance will be presented through a partnership between the RiverCenter and Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance.