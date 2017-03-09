Shaw girls basketball players, head coach react to signing ceremony

The practical joke a Columbus area family played on their 4-year-old son backfired but led to winning $2,000 on a national TV show. Meredith and Justin Frye of Waverly, Ala., and their three children -- South, Wheeler and Townes, ages 2-5 -- appeared in the March 5 episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on ABC.
Columbus head coach Joe Cherrone and players Brittany Floyd and Tatyana Wyatt reflect on Saturday's 62-50 victory over Sandy Creek that gave the Lady Blue Devils a spot in the Class 4A championship game.
Robert Wadkins Sr. took charge of the public defender’s office in Muscogee County after the 2005 reform and has been involved in nine death penalty cases. He said a reason prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases is the fight the capital public defender puts up.