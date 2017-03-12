Jordan’s Jacinda Drayton, Cheyenne Williams sign with USC Sumter

Jordan softball’s Jacinda Drayton and Cheyenne Williams have a chance to play their sport at the collegiate level. As it turns out, they will be doing so at the same school.
Drayton and Williams signed with USC Sumter in a ceremony at Jordan. The opportunity to join the Fire Ants program was one neither could pass up, and it was one that left Lady Red Jackets head coach John Dimitri excited for both players.
“They bought in and worked really hard,” Dimitri said. “To see them sign is just amazing. It brings the team closer together, and it shows them everybody is out there working to get to the next level. It also shows the community that good things are happening with the Jordan softball program.”
Drayton was the Jordan starting center fielder in 2016, which was Dimitri’s first season at the helm. She posted a .377 batting average, normally hitting in the fifth or sixth spot in the lineup. She utilized her speed on the basepaths, ending her senior season with 15 stolen bases.
Dimitri credited Drayton for her speed as well as her strong arm. He said she’s only played softball for about five years, so the chance to continue playing will only help her get better.
“She brought a lot of leadership to the outfield,” Dimitri said. “She was just a real go-getter. She went hard every play. She’s got a lot of upside to her game.”
Williams was the Red Jackets’ shortstop in 2016. She hit primarily out of the eighth spot and registered a .342 batting average. Dimitri lauded Williams’ knowledge, saying she was instrumental in getting the entire Jordan infield on the same page during games.
“She worked really hard on her defense to keep everybody in the right position,” Dimitri said. “She was a good leader throughout the season, trying to make sure everybody in the infield knew where the ball was going before it was hit.”
Dimitri also credited both players as being excellent students, which will certainly be important once they settle in at USC Sumter.
Williams and Drayton continuing their softball careers will be beneficial to the program they’re leaving behind. Dimitri said he brought in a new philosophy when he was hired. He also told the Lady Red Jacket players as long as they bought in and worked hard, he and the other coaches would do everything they could to get them to the next level.
Their signings only bolster Dimitri’s pledge to his players.
“We work just as hard as anyone else in the state,” Dimitri said. “If you’re in our district and you can come play with us, you’ll have the same opportunities as anyone else.”
Dimitri said Williams and Drayton should be the first of many Lady Red Jackets signing with schools in the near future. The duo did their part to help lead the Jordan program, and before too long they’ll work to carry it over to USC Sumter.
“It’s huge for us to sign two girls to the same school,” Dimitri said. “They have a bright future ahead of them.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
