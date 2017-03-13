It’s another national title for the University of Alabama

It is another national sports championship for the University of Alabama.
According to an article on the school’s website, the women’s wheelchair basketball team won the national championship Saturday beating the University of Texas at Arlington 57-48 in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
It is the fifth time Alabama has won the championship. It last won the title in 2015.
Alabama had lost to UTA 72-49 during the season.
Arrin Young led Alabama with 22 points and 7 rebounds.
The University of Alabama’s men’s team finished third in the national tournament.
