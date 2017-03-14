Alabama issues Amber Alert for missing 15-year-old girl in ‘extreme danger’

Authorities in Alabama are telling residents to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old Tennessee girl believed to be with a 50-year-old man and in “extreme danger.”
Alabama issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Mary Catherine “Elizabeth” Thomas, described as white, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, last seen Monday while wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.
Investigators believe she is traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue with Tad Cummins, described as white, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The vehicle’s Tennessee license plate has the tag number 976ZPT.
Photographs accompanying the alert show Cummins and Thomas wearing glasses.
The two were last seen in Columbia, Tenn., authorities said. Columbia’s off Interstate 65 south of Nashville.
Anyone who sees Thomas or Cummins is asked to call 911 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Maury County, Tenn., sheriff at 931-375-8654.
