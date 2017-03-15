Former Spencer wrestler dies; ‘He was like the father of the program’

Former Spencer Green Wave wrestler Jacko “Jay” Mitchell died Saturday, March 11, 2017 after suffering a stroke. Mitchell was 28 years old.
Mitchell was a standout wrestler for the Green Wave, capturing numerous tournament titles with the school from 2004-07. He finished fifth in the state tournament as a junior and placed third as a senior.
Spencer head coach Robert Sanders credited Mitchell as being the foundation of the Green Wave program that Sanders eventually built into perennial contenders.
“When I took over, he was a sophomore,” Sanders said. “At that time, I barely had enough to fill out a team. When he started winning tournaments, area championships and city championships, other kids became interested in the program. The year after he graduated, my numbers doubled. I went from 15 or 16 on the team to over 30. That’s when my program took off.”
Upon graduating from Spencer, Mitchell wrestled at the University of the Cumberlands before transferring to the Marion Military Institute in St. Marion, Ala., According to Mitchell’s LinkedIn, he received an associate’s degree from Marion before spending five years at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Mitchell became a platoon leader in the U.S. Army in October 2010. Since August 2016, he had served as a company commander.
Even after leaving high school, Mitchell was a constant presence at Spencer, setting a standard that the younger wrestlers attempted to match as they got older and moved on from the high school.
“He would always come back during the Christmas holidays or the summer and work with the younger guys,” Sanders said. “That tradition continues today, as all the older wrestlers come back and work with the younger kids because of what he started.
“He was like the father of the program.”
Sanders credited Mitchell for having a big heart, saying he was the type of person who would buy wrestling shoes or uniforms for the Green Wave athletes who couldn’t afford them. Sanders said Mitchell was planning on meeting with recent state champion Elijah McNickels this week to discuss what it meant to represent an entire program, offering up yet another lesson to those following in his footsteps.
Mitchell’s funeral will be held at noon Friday at McMullen Funeral Home in Columbus.
“He touched a lot of people,” Sanders said. “He’s going to be sorely missed.”
