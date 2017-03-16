South Girard cheerleading captures title at WSA Grand Nationals

The South Girard School’s competition cheerleading squad entered New Orleans this past weekend with the hopes that the work they put in since May would pay off in a big way. They left the city with a national title.
The South Girard Bulldogs captured the 2017 championship in the small varsity novice division at the Worldwide Spirit Association’s Grand Nationals held March 11 and 12. The team came in first after competing against Clear Lake High School from Houston, Tex., and Victoria United from Victoria, Tex.
South Girard ended the first day of the competition in New Orleans’ Morial Convention Center with a score of 93.300, good enough to top their two opponents. The Bulldogs followed with a 94.000 on the second day, topping Clear Lake’s 93.100.
South Girard spent the last 10 months prepping for the two-and-a-half minute routine, which features jumps, tumbling, partner stunts, pyramids, and basket tosses set to music. To prepare themselves for the event, the team members practiced four-to-five days each week and also held regular workouts twice a week in order to build up their endurance.
The team is comprised of 15 cheerleaders ranging from seventh grade to ninth grade. Jace Benefield, Lena Hall, and Anijah Rias are the team’s three seventh graders. The eighth graders are Hannah Hattaway, Anna Sparks, Madison Melton, Acacia Jones, Faith Adams, Davan McVay, Makade Gregg, Ashley Williams and Cassie Humphres. The ninth graders are Amya Richardson, Sierra Anderson and Kiara Addison.
The team is coached by Thuy Conner, Holly Jones and Debra Bias.
“The girls worked extremely hard for this win,” said Conner, who is the team’s head cheer coach. “It takes a lot of dedication and teamwork to pull off a big win, and this team did it.”
