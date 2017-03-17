National champion high school automotive program seeking donations

The Jordan Vocational High School automotive program is displaying at Peachtree Mall through March 26 the classic Mustang it rebuilt to win the Quaker State "Best in Class Challenge." Now, the program members are raising money to pay for their trip to West Palm Beach, Fla., for the Barrett-Jackson auction, April 6-8, when their car will be sold to the highest bidder and the profit will benefit their program.