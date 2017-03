Local homeless man shows how trash can be reused for survival

Tevis Sistrunk visited SafeHouse ministries on Wednesday, March 13, when he asked Ledger-Enquirer photo chief Mike Haskey, at SafeHouse on an assignment, to photograph him as "proof that I'm here." Sistrunk then jumped into a nearby dumpster and went through the discards, demonstrating how things others throw away can actually be useful for his survival.