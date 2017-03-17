Russell County offense gets hot early in win over Valley

The Russell County hitters had a chance to show out against Valley on Friday. As it turns out, they were in no mood to wait around to do so.
Russell County took down Valley 8-3 Friday in a win driven by a sound start by the Russell County offense. The Warriors put up six runs on seven hits in the first two innings to build a lead they and starting pitcher Kobe Van Bogart refused to surrender.
“We came out and put the ball in play, and they made a few boots here and there,” Russell County head coach Tony Rasmus said. “It gave us a little momentum and a little cushion, and it turned into a pretty good ‘W.’ ”
Freshman first baseman Jackson Huguley began the Warriors’ big day in his first at-bat. With runners on first and second, Huguley came through with an RBI single that scored Zac Rice and advanced Zane Faulk to third. Austin Embrey followed with an RBI single.
Russell County (9-7) put up four more runs in the second. Faulk hit a single that scored two runs two batters before Robert Miles did the same.
“We kept hitting the ball hard, and it just kept falling,” said Huguley, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. “We strung some hits together here and there, and we scored some runs early.”
As valuable as those first-inning runs were for Van Bogart, the bigger cushion his team built in the second was something Rasmus thought was highly beneficial for the left-handed junior.
“With a young pitcher, you need to try to give him a little help and make him a little more calm on the mound,” Rasmus said. “I thought scoring those two early and more the next inning settled him down a little bit and allowed him to pitch a little better.”
The runs certainly seemed to power Van Bogart for most of his start.
The Rams did not score until the top of the fourth, which was answered by two more runs via Huguley and Miles, who was 1-for-1 with three RBIs. Valley (7-9) managed another run in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth, but it was far from enough.
Van Bogart pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits while registering two strikeouts.
“We’re always searching for perfection,” Rasmus said. “I thought (Van Bogart) did really good. He had a few miscues here and there. Getting behind got him in trouble a few times, but I thought he did a real good job overall.”
Huguley contended that Van Bogart wasn’t the only one who drew energy off the Warriors’ scoring start. He said it was on the minds of everyone up and down the lineup, as they fed off the early success and pushed for even more.
“The cushion, it always helps,” Huguley said. “It makes everyone play better and gets everyone hyped up and playing good.”
The solid outing from Van Bogart helped Russell County hold on for another win, but it was Huguley and the other hitters who set the team up for a successful day.
“I thought one through nine (in the lineup), we swung the bat pretty good the first time through,” Rasmus said. “That’s rare for us, but it’s good to see.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
