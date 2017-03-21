Judge: Child-porn suspect to stay jailed lest he act on ‘temptations’

A man whose family says he has lingering issues from having been molested as a child will remain jailed as he awaits trial on child pornography charges, a federal judge decided Tuesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land said he decided no conditions set for John Paul McCabe’s release would be sufficient to protect the public from McCabe’s allegedly admitted urges to touch little girls.
Land’s decision followed testimony from FBI Agent John Goodpasture, who said McCabe told investigators he struggled with the temptation to touch children, such as when he sees a young girl in a skirt at Wal-Mart.
“I’m just trying to find a way to not to let my temptations get the best of me,” Goodpasture quoted McCabe’s telling Columbus police.
Police arrested McCabe on July 7, 2016, after tracking illicit content from an online file-sharing service to his home. Upon serving a search warrant, they found child pornography on his home computer, including 13 videos and some still photos of minors engaged in sex, some of them toddlers, detectives said. Charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children, he later was released on bonds totaling $10,000.
Defense attorney Tim Flournoy said McCabe was seeing a psychiatrist and other counselors before the FBI arrested him again in February on a federal charge of possessing child pornography.
McCabe did not violate any conditions of his release while he was free on bond; authorities have no evidence he ever touched a child inappropriately; and he has no prior felony record, Flournoy said.
McCabe is from a well-known Columbus family. His grandfather Paul Voorhees is known for the family business Ranger Joe’s, since 1963 an Army surplus store Fort Benning soldiers visit to replace lost or damaged gear and get military haircuts. Voorhees two years ago established Back Columbus Blue, a nonprofit supporting public safety workers.
McCabe’s father Brian McCabe in 2012 ran for the District 5 Muscogee County school board seat, losing to incumbent Rob Varner. Varner left the position last year.
Both father and grandfather attended Tuesday’s hearing on Flournoy’s motion to have the defendant released pending trial.
Voorhees testified that he pays for his grandson’s mental-health treatment and assured Land the suspect would not miss a court date if released: “He won’t go anywhere.”
Voorhees said police told him they remain convinced his grandson never molested a child.
“I don’t think he’s a threat. I don’t think he’s a danger,” said Voorhees, who added the allegations have weighed heavily on the family.
“It broke me at my strong points,” he testified. “If he’s guilty of this, I can’t excuse him, but I will help him…. I’d like an opportunity to save him.”
After the hearing, Voorhees said his grandson was around 2 years old when a priest molested him. The priest fled town and never faced charges, Voorhees said.
The FBI agent testified John Paul McCabe told police he was not tempted to touch boys “because it happened to me.”
