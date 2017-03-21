Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

Smiths Station right fielder Jared Head hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to send his Panthers teammates into a frenzy and give his squad a 6-5 victory over Sparkman on March 18, 2017.
Francis Brown, of Union Springs, Ala., lost her granddaughter, Kassandra "Kassie" Hollinhead, in a hit-and-run crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. She talks about the special times they spent together.
Carver High School has been declared the 2017 DRUMLine Live Band of the Year by the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts and Drum Corp. International in an online voting contest among three Muscogee County high schools. The RiverCenter will host the "DRUMLine Live" show at 7:30 p.m. March 24.