Evan Baber hits walk-off home run to lift Central over Lee County

0:48 Sheriff Tompkins swears in her first class of deputies Pause

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

1:43 Dr. Tom Bernard talks about Tenebrae Service

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

0:31 Here's an exclusive look at Aflac's newest ad debuting on Super Bowl Sunday

0:58 Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch