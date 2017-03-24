Evan Baber hits walk-off home run to lift Central over Lee County

Central designated hitter Evan Baber decided during his third at-bat against Lee County that he wouldn’t let another fastball pass him by.
Baber was at the plate in the bottom of the seventh of a 3-3 contest. The Red Devils had led from the second inning until two outs in the top of the seventh, when Lee County’s last hope came through with a bloop single to left field that scored the tying run.
With a runner on first base and two outs, Baber stepped into the batter’s box. After taking a fastball outside to start the at-bat then watching another pitch go by, Baber readied for the third offering. Baber recognized the fastball and made contact, sending the ball deep into the outfield.
“I knew,” Baber said. “I knew it was gone.”
The Lee County outfielders stood by idly as the Baber’s blast cleared the fence. Baber followed lead runner Mason Davis around the bases before being engulfed by his Red Devils teammates at home plate after winning the game 5-3.
“It was fun,” Baber said of being surrounded by the entire Central team. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
The electric celebration between Baber and the rest of the Red Devils was also one Baber knew not to take for granted.
“That’s something you never feel, really,” Baber said. “Maybe once a year.”
Baber said the team entered the game knowing it needed to hit well since they were limited with their pitchers. Dayton Edmonds handled the workload on the mound and put forth an effort Central head coach Bobby Howard said was one of the best he’s seen in his time with the Red Devils.
With Edmonds shouldering the pitching duties to the tune of two earned runs and eight strikeouts, it was up to the Central batters to make something happen.
“It was a good game,” Baber said. “Dayton really came up big with a good pitching performance. We just took (advantage).”
Central’s seventh-inning answer to Lee County’s efforts in the top of the inning completely flipped the trajectory of the game.
Wade Chandler walked to start the inning before being thrown out at second on a bunt attempt. Davis reached on the bunt and stayed put on Slade Gorman’s popout to second base, leaving Baber with no spare out to work with.
Howard applauded the Red Devils’ play in the entire half-inning after it seemed Lee County had taken away all the momentum.
“That was huge,” Howard said. “It was just one of those things where we refused to lose. I’m proud of them.”
For Baber, the last at-bat was all a matter of taking the chance he had and making the most of it. In this case, it resulted in a game-deciding home run.
“Everything went the way it was supposed to, I guess,” Baber said.
