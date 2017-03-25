Dispute sparked deadly shooting at Wilson Homes

A Columbus man died of a gunshot wound to the chest after a dispute outside Wilson Apartments ended in gunfire, authorities said.
Maurice A. McGee, 25, was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. Friday in the emergency room of Midtown Medical Center, about 35 minutes after the 5:39 p.m. shooting outside the 317-A Building of Wilson Apartments, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. McGee’s body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Police were called to the public housing complex at 3400 Eighth Ave. to check on a shooting when officers found the lifeless body of McGee outside the apartment building. Authorities said the victim was arguing with the boyfriend of his baby’s mother at the time of the shooting.
No suspect has been named or arrested in connection with the shooting which remains under investigation.
Bryan said the victim didn’t live in the housing complex. His address was listed on Danbury Drive.
The shooting death came six weeks after the Feb. 10 shooting of Eric Parker, 28, outside an apartment at 4870 Conner Road. Parker died of multiple gunshots at the hospital .
Anyone with information on the McGee shooting at Wilson Apartments should contact police detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319. Call will remain confidential in the case.
