Dispute sparked deadly shooting at Wilson Homes

1:29 Attorney says alleged gang member was not involved in 2014 armed robbery Pause

0:44 Central's Evan Baber hits walk-off home run against Lee County

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

2:53 Uptown Columbus announces big events for spring, summer 2017