Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 26 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Sheriff Donna Tompkins swears in her first class of deputies Friday afternoon at the Regional Law Enforcement Training Center on Macon Road. The deputies sworn in during the ceremony were Jeffrey Schwing, Gerald Johnson, Victor McAllister, Bayse Bourne and Iesha Johnson-Myles.
Attorney Jennifer Curry represented 24-year-old Keonte Williams Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. He was charged in the April 2014 armed robbery at a Rosemont Drive apartment. She said the state didn't have enough probable cause to charge her client in the case.
"Smiley" Rachel White hid 50 painted rocks in downtown Columbus this past January, kicking off a new public art project called Columbus GA Rocks. Here, she shares tips on how to paint your own rock to hide.