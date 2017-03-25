Victim and pregnant woman’s new beau argued over baby’s father before shooting at Wilson Apartments

A few days before he was gunned down Friday at Wilson Apartments, Maurice A. McGhee was in a brewing dispute with his former girlfriend and her new beau over the father of the child she’s carrying, the victim’s mother said Saturday.
McGhee, 25, was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. Friday in the emergency room of Midtown Medical Center, about 35 minutes after the 5:39 p.m. shooting outside the 317-A Building of Wilson Apartments, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. McGhee’s body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Police were called to the public housing complex at 3400 Eighth Ave. to check on a shooting when officers found the lifeless body of McGhee outside the apartment building.
Surethea Green, the victim’s mother, said her son and the woman’s new boyfriend had exchanged text messages over the last few days. “We were going to get a DNA test,” the mother said on the front stoop of her North Highlands home.
Green said the dispute also had spilled over onto pages in social media. The child is due in July.
McGhee had been seeing the woman at Wilson Apartments for four or five months before they recently split. He had been spending more time at the apartment complex after leaving a restaurant position.
Green said her son was visiting Friday when the new beau saw him at the apartment, ran from a vehicle and fired on McGhee. “He called his best friend and said he had been shot,” said Green, who last saw her son on Thursday.
No suspect has been named or arrested in connection with the shooting which remains under investigation. Green said she has talked with police detectives.
Bryan said the victim didn’t live in the housing complex. His address was listed on Danbury Drive.
The shooting death came six weeks after the Feb. 10 shooting of Eric Parker, 28, outside an apartment at 4870 Conner Road. Parker died of multiple gunshots at the hospital .
Anyone with information on the McGhee shooting at Wilson Apartments should contact police detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319. Calls will remain confidential in the case.
