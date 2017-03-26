Central football opponent Opelika adds intriguing twist to long-standing rivalry

We’re still over four months away from Central Red Devils football, but moves within the coaching carousel have already created an interesting storyline in the season.
The changes in question haven’t affected Central, but rather longtime rival Opelika. Brian Blackmon’s decision to resign as head coach to become an offensive analyst at Auburn meant a new chapter in the Central versus Opelika rivalry, a matchup that has been played every year since 1947.
Opelika’s subsequent hire of Caleb Ross erased most of the questions regarding the future of the program. It also should have all Red Devils fans circling this year’s game, if they hadn’t already.
Central head coach Jamey DuBose has a 29-8 record in his three seasons with the Red Devils, winning at least nine games each year. During that time, only one team has beaten Central more than once. McGill-Toolen defeated Central in the semifinals the last two seasons, with the 2015 victory coming en route to a state championship.
Ross, incidentally, comes to Opelika from McGill-Toolen, where he was the head coach for the past three seasons. His last victory as Yellow Jackets head coach came on Nov. 18, when McGill-Toolen topped the Red Devils 35-21.
“There aren’t but three or four jobs in the state I would leave McGill-Toolen for, and Opelika is one of them,” Ross told AL.com. “I’ve had a great quality of life here and this is a great job, but I feel like this is the right move for my family and me at this time.”
The Ross-DuBose connection doesn’t end with those playoff meetings. The two were on Prattville’s staff together from 2005 to 2010, with DuBose eventually becoming the team’s head coach and naming Ross as his offensive coordinator. During their time together, the Lions went 63-8 and won three consecutive state championships.
Don’t get me wrong: It’s not like the Central-Opelika showdowns of the past few years were lacking. The last three meetings have been decided by seven points or less, including last season’s 35-28 victory for the Red Devils. Neither team has put together a long winning streak lately, either, with Central’s three victories from 2009 to 2011 being the longest for either side since 1997.
Nevertheless, the addition of Ross and his backstory with DuBose adds a fresh angle to these annual games.
DuBose has proven himself as a steady hand at the helm of the Central program, and the occasional loss can’t change that. But by Ross taking over Opelika, the Bulldogs have added a coach who has shown himself capable of squaring off with the likes of DuBose.
Ross’ resume at a quick glance is notable: A 30-8 career record, 28 victories in his last 30 games and two state championship appearances. From the Opelika perspective, Ross’ overall work as a head coach made his hire an easy one to OK; his recent record against one of the program’s oldest rivals was the cherry on top.
Ross has gotten the upperhand on his former boss the last two seasons. Although advancing in the playoffs won’t be on the line when Central and Opelika square off this fall, the matchup will undoubtedly be one worth being on hand to see.
