Attorney speaks on evidence against murder suspect in 5 Corner Lotto shooting

Kimberly Huffman, 30, and Courtney Williams, 26, pleaded not guilty to murder Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Authorities said they were involved in the Nov.6 shooting at 5 Corner Lotto where 23-year-old Vastal Patel was killed. Jackson, who represented Huffman, spoke about the evidence against his client.