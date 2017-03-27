Stepfather accused of fatally bashing 2-year-old’s head goes to trial

While others related to 2-year-old William Powell frantically were trying to figure out what led Atlanta doctors to put the boy on life support back in 2013, Randall Guy Keller was searching for more specific information on Google.
He was researching how many pounds per square inch of pressure it takes to fracture a human skull, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as Keller’s murder trial got underway in Muscogee Superior Court.
Investigators thought that was incriminating because the physicians treating the toddler had not yet told the family the boy had multiple, severe skull fractures, only that he had a fever and needed help to breathe, said Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb, who alleged Keller was online trying to find out just how badly he had hurt the child.
The boy died in Atlanta two days after Keller reported finding him unresponsive about 4 a.m. at his 4433 Lon Drive home on June 7, 2013.
Paramedics responding to the alarm rushed Powell to the Midtown Medical Center, where doctors immediately had him transported to a Scottish Rite hospital in Atlanta. The boy had to taken there by ambulance because the swelling in his brain was too intense for the pressure of air travel, Lipscomb said.
The emergency followed a night of conflict at Keller’s home, authorities said. Neighbors about 1:30 a.m. reported seeing Keller breaking into their 2001 Ford Explorer to steal check stubs, sparking a confrontation in which two factions faced off with knives and sticks before police arrived to intervene.
It took officers until 3 a.m. to sort that out, after which the residents agreed to stay off each other’s property, Lipscomb said.
Keller’s attorney Cynthia Lain said Keller was angry because his neighbors were dealing drugs in front of the house where he lived with his two daughters, his ex-wife, her brother and her son William Powell.
Lipscomb said Keller and his former wife had the two daughters while they were married, but they broke up after she had an affair while he was deployed overseas with the Army. She later gave birth to Powell while Keller had a son with another woman.
Keller’s ex-wife moved to Washington State, but upon leaving the Army, he persuaded her to move back to Columbus, offering to watch the children while she pursued a nursing career, the prosecutor said.
They had been living together about a month before Powell was injured.
The couple had a running disagreement over their divided family, Lipscomb said. Powell was a chubby child who didn’t speak well, and Keller ridiculed the boy, calling him “Little Fatty,” the prosecutor said.
Lipscomb said one of Keller’s daughters reported hearing a loud thump in Powell’s room that night, like someone stomping on the floor. Jurors are to hear her account from conversations recorded as she spoke to a counselor.
They also will hear a telephone call Keller made to his ex-wife from the Muscogee County Jail. The ex-wife asked whether Keller caused Powell’s injury. Powell’s partially garbled response was “You know how I like to throw the kids,” and “It was an accident,” Lipscomb said.
Powell was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. on June 9, 2013. Keller was arrested the next day, but not for murder.
Police serving a search warrant at his home found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They charged him with misdemeanor possession of the drug and possessing drug-related objects. He also was charged with second-degree burglary for allegedly breaking into the neighbor’s Ford Explorer.
They charged him with murder and first-degree child cruelty in Powell’s death on July 25, 2013. His indictment alleges he bashed the boy’s head against an object.
His trial is to resume this morning at 9 in Judge Ron Mullins’ court on the Columbus Government Center’s 11th floor.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
