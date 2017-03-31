Emma Brown talks about turning 100 and faith

Emma Brown, 100, has been working in church and community for many years and was honored in the Congressional Record.
Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

Midtown Medical Center joined Thursday morning with LifeLink of Georgia to honor patients who provide the gift of life through organ donation. April 1st marks the beginning of Donate Life Month. During the ceremony the hospital raised the Donate Life flag, which will continue to fly throughout April to pay homage to organ donors and recipients.

Latest News

Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

Kelisa Wing, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher in Faith Middle School at Fort Benning, explains the significance of being the first minority to win the Teacher of the Year award from the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Editor's Choice Videos