Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 30 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Maj. Joe McCrea of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office goes into detail about a traffic stop that turned into a police chase on March 28. Authorities said they found controlled substances in the residence on Morris Ave. where the suspects drove to during the chase.
Muscogee County School Board member John Thomas insisted on Monday's pre-meeting questions of Camelot Education officials be in the boardroom instead of the conference room so more of the public could hear about the proposed $6.4 million contract with the private, for-profit alternative education provider.
Kimberly Huffman, 30, and Courtney Williams, 26, pleaded not guilty to murder Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Authorities said they were involved in the Nov.6 shooting at 5 Corner Lotto where 23-year-old Vastal Patel was killed. Jackson, who represented Huffman, spoke about the evidence against his client.