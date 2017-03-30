Police: Alleged child killer Googled pressure needed to cave a skull

Jurors in the child murder trial of Randall Guy Keller heard witnesses Thursday recount the night in 2013 that Keller found his 2-year-old stepson wasn’t breathing.
They also heard a police detective who searched Keller’s cell phone testify he Googled “how many pounds of pressure to cave a skull” the following day.
Keller, 31, is charged with murder and first-degree child cruelty in the death of William Powell, his ex-wife’s son by another man.
Police believe Keller fatally injured the boy on June 7, 2013, a long night for the Keller family then living on Columbus’ Lon Drive.
The long night
That night Keller got into a dispute with his neighbors, who accused him of breaking into their car. He in turn alleged the neighbors were selling drugs in front of the house where he lived with his former wife, their two daughters, her brother and her son.
The police came to sort out the 1:30 a.m. dispute, which finally ended about 3 a.m. with the residents agreeing to stay off each other’s property. Keller, his ex-wife and her brother went back inside and told the three children to go to bed.
In about 15 minutes, Keller woke the ex-wife’s brother to say Powell wasn’t breathing, telling the brother to wake the mother and call 911. Keller started giving the boy cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR.
Prosecutors played a recording of detectives’ later questioning the brother, who described Powell’s appearance: “He’s just sitting there like, lifeless, like his eyes were all glossed over.”
Asked how his sister reacted, he said: “Hysterical, absolutely hysterical.”
An ambulance took Powell first to Columbus’ Midtown Medical Center, where doctors immediately had him transported to the Scottish Rite children’s hospital in Atlanta.
The family also traveled to the Atlanta hospital, where doctors notified police of Powell’s head trauma. Columbus detectives drove there to question the witnesses.
Though doctors hadn’t told the family Powell had a skull fracture, Keller used his cell phone on June 8, 2013, to research the pressure required for such an injury, testified Cpl. Sandra Hickey, who conducted a forensic search of the device.
Jurors Thursday also heard recordings of detectives’ questioning Keller, who told them he found Powell unconscious 10 to 15 minutes after the children went to bed. He said he typically checked on the kids after bedtime to make sure they weren’t staying up.
The family
Court testimony focused also on the family’s dynamics. Ex-wife Ashley Keller testified she met Randall Keller when she was 16, and they married a year later. He already was in the Army then, assigned to Fort Lewis, Wash.
He was deployed in 2008. Prosecutors said Ashley Keller had Powell with another man while Randall Keller was overseas, and the couple later divorced. Ashley Keller moved back to Washington State.
Keller left the Army with post-traumatic stress disorder and a back injury. In 2013, he and his ex-wife moved back in together in Columbus so that he could take care of the kids while she pursued a career in nursing.
But it remained a troubled relationship, witnesses said. Ashley Keller’s brother Dustin Burwell said the couple argued over whether the children were treated differently. Referring to Randall Keller’s two daughters, Burwell told police: “They’re his and William’s not, and my sister babies William too much.”
But he never saw Randall or Ashley Keller abuse Powell, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything that would really cross the line.”
Ashley Keller testified Thursday that Randall Keller treated Powell differently than his daughters. “He played with him, but not a lot,” she said. Asked the difference, she said he played with Powell once or twice a week, but with the girls the play was “constant.”
In his police interview, Randall Keller told investigators he had been living in the Lon Drive home since the previous April. He was disabled and studying computer science and constitutional law at Troy University, he said.
Asked how long he’d been in Columbus, he replied: “Unfortunately, I’ve been here off and on for two years, and I can’t wait to leave.”
Prosecutors also played for the jury a telephone call recorded at the Muscogee County Jail, where Randall Keller phoned his ex-wife after his arrest. Much of the recording was hard to make out.
“They’re saying I had something to do with William’s death…. They’re trying to make me say I did it,” he said of the police.
He thought detectives were suspicious because of bruising around the boy’s jaw, which he said likely resulted from the CPR.
“I’m the suspect because I found him…. They’re charging me with murder,” he said.
When Ashley Keller made him promise he didn’t kill her son, he made a comment Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb found incriminating: “You know how I always throw the kids around.” But the context was unclear because so much of the conversation was garbled.
Powell died at the hospital on June 9, 2013. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner who performed the autopsy the next day testified the toddler had more than just bruising around the jaw.
He had a skull fracture that ran from the top of his head to the base of his skull, along with swelling of the brain and internal bleeding.
“He had clear impact trauma,” said Dr. Lora Darrisaw.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Cynthia Lain, Darrisaw said the trauma could have come from a hard fall, but it was not an old injury that abruptly worsened. It was no more than 24 hours old, she said.
The trial is to resume Friday in Judge Ron Mullins’ Government Center courtroom.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
