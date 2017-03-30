Early offensive outburst sets tone as Columbus routs Northside

In a showdown of region rivals Thursday, Columbus’ players didn’t waste any time in taking control.
The Blue Devils plated five runs in the opening inning and four more in the third on their way to a 15-5 victory over the Patriots. With the race in Region 1-4A heating up, the victory was exactly what Columbus was looking for.
Trent Swinehart led way at the plate for the Blue Devils, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs along with two runs scored. Will Ferrell delivered 2 RBIs as well in a 2-for-4 outing for Columbus. In all, seven different Columbus batters registered at least one RBI in the victory.
Columbus ended the game with 10 hits, several of which were added in the later innings. The Blue Devils plated several of their early runs thanks to good plate discipline, several times walking to put tremendous pressure on the Northside pitching as the bases began being filled. That along with taking advantage of several Partriots errors left the Blue Devils in total control.
Columbus brought its first two runs home on two wild pitches before Swinehart’s single brought two more runners home. A fielding error by the Patriots allowed another Columbus run to score, giving the Blue Devils a 5-0 lead.
The Blue Devils were far from done at that point. They continued in the top of the third, when Ferrell hit an RBI single. Two batters later, Jonathan Brand walked with the bases loading, making the score 7-4. A passed ball and a fielding error later, the Blue Devils were up 9-3.
Four more runs in the following inning made it apparent the Blue Devils weren’t rolling over anytime soon. It was a welcomed sight for a Columbus team that at times this season has struggled bringing in its runners in scoring position.
Northside initially had an answer to Columbus’ loud open to the game. Bryce Valero provided a response for the Patriots in the bottom of the first, delivering a deep double with the bases loaded. Valero’s hit scored all three runners ahead of him, turning what seemed to be a 5-0 blowout into a tight two-run contest.
The problem for the Patriots was Columbus’ offense never slowed down on its way to tying its season-high number of runs in a game.
The Columbus victory evens the season series 1-1 after Northside took the first meeting 2-1 on March 14. The two squads meet again on April 14 at Columbus.
