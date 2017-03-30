Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

Kirstine Smith, a senior softball player at Central High School, asked her friend Jared James to prom on opening day in February. She got help from her teammates, coach and mom in pulling together the surprise promposal. She is the winner of the first Ledger-Enquirer promposal contest.
Kelisa Wing, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher in Faith Middle School at Fort Benning, explains the significance of being the first minority to win the Teacher of the Year award from the Department of Defense Education Activity.
Maj. Joe McCrea of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office goes into detail about a traffic stop that turned into a police chase on March 28. Authorities said they found controlled substances in the residence on Morris Ave. where the suspects drove to during the chase.
David Paige and his girlfriend, Michelle Taylor, talk about their plans for the New Horizons "Starry Night Prom" that will be held March 31 at the Party Place on Williams Road for people with disabilities age 18 and up.