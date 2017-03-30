Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

A large fire caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta. This is one driver's perspective of the smoke rising from Interstate 85.
@shayanksamani / Twitter

Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

Kelisa Wing, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher in Faith Middle School at Fort Benning, explains the significance of being the first minority to win the Teacher of the Year award from the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Police chase ends at residence on Morris Ave.

Maj. Joe McCrea of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office goes into detail about a traffic stop that turned into a police chase on March 28. Authorities said they found controlled substances in the residence on Morris Ave. where the suspects drove to during the chase.

