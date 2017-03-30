Columbus Blue Devils bats get going early in win

Kelisa Wing, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher in Faith Middle School at Fort Benning, explains the significance of being the first minority to win the Teacher of the Year award from the Department of Defense Education Activity.
Maj. Joe McCrea of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office goes into detail about a traffic stop that turned into a police chase on March 28. Authorities said they found controlled substances in the residence on Morris Ave. where the suspects drove to during the chase.
David Paige and his girlfriend, Michelle Taylor, talk about their plans for the New Horizons "Starry Night Prom" that will be held March 31 at the Party Place on Williams Road for people with disabilities age 18 and up.
Muscogee County School Board member John Thomas insisted on Monday's pre-meeting questions of Camelot Education officials be in the boardroom instead of the conference room so more of the public could hear about the proposed $6.4 million contract with the private, for-profit alternative education provider.