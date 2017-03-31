Columbus police asking for public's help to find man who has been missing for two years

Authorities are continuing their search for Joel Akridge, a mentally impaired man who went missing on March 28, 2015. He is described as a 5-foot-11 tall white man with brown hair and eyes, Akridge was last seen walking to the Dollar General on Amber Drive. Any information regarding Akrige's whereabouts can be reported to the Columbus Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (706) 653–3400 or (706) 653–3449. The public may also call 911 with information.
Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

Midtown Medical Center joined Thursday morning with LifeLink of Georgia to honor patients who provide the gift of life through organ donation. April 1st marks the beginning of Donate Life Month. During the ceremony the hospital raised the Donate Life flag, which will continue to fly throughout April to pay homage to organ donors and recipients.

Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

Kelisa Wing, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher in Faith Middle School at Fort Benning, explains the significance of being the first minority to win the Teacher of the Year award from the Department of Defense Education Activity.

