Central’s Wade Chandler gives team third walk-off in eight days

The Central Red Devils have had their share of batters delivering walk-offs of late. First baseman Wade Chandler joined that club Saturday, although his was much different from the Red Devils’ previous game-deciding plays.
With the bases loaded, Chandler reached first base after a catcher’s interference call to score pitcher Evan Baber and give the Red Devils a 7-6 victory over Cartersville. As a result, Chandler gave Central its third walk-off in eight days. Baber hit a walk-off home run in the first game of a doubleheader against Lee County on March 24, and right fielder Brant Knox hit a walk-off single in the second.
Chandler’s at-bat against the Hurricanes brought an unexpected outcome that capped off a late rally for Central, which found itself down 6-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
After Baber singled and Knox reached base on an error to open the sixth, Alex Baker doubled to score Baber and move Knox to third. Chandler’s groundout in the next at-bat brought Knox home, cutting Cartersville’s lead to 6-4. Baker scored after another groundout, making it a one-run contest.
Baber entered as Central’s relief pitcher in the seventh and set down the Hurricanes in short order, striking out three batters and stranding two Cartersville runners. The Red Devils then went to work at the plate in their last half-inning, putting up a pair of singles before Baber grounded into a fielder’s choice, leaving Red Devils runners on first and second.
Knox came through at this point, hitting an RBI single to right field to tie the game for the first time since the second inning. Baker walked after Knox’s hit, leaving the bases loaded with Chandler stepping into the batter’s box.
Chandler had been 0-for-3 leading up to his last at-bat. While he had a chance to redeem himself with a hit, a mistake by the Cartersville catcher proved that was unnecessary.
Central’s runs in the late goings completely changed the story of a game Cartersville appeared to have wrapped up. Cartersville scored the first run for either side in the top of the third inning before lengthening its lead in the fourth, as second baseman second baseman Spencer Dickey slammed a three-run home run over the left-field wall to make it 4-0.
Central responded after Dickey’s hit with a Baker single that plated two runners, but two more runs from the Hurricanes in the fifth seemed to erase any momentum the Red Devils were building.
The Hurricanes’ apparent grip on the game, however, didn’t last long from there.
In the end, Chandler ended the day without a hit yet left the field as the deciding factor as well as tied for the team lead in RBIs.
Three of Central’s last four victories have come thanks to walk-offs. While Chandler’s wasn’t your typical way to end a ballgame, it’s safe to say Red Devils head coach Bobby Howard and Chandler’s teammates will gladly take the final outcome.
