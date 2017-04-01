Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Authorities are continuing their search for Joel Akridge, a mentally impaired man who went missing on March 28, 2015. He is described as a 5-foot-11 tall white man with brown hair and eyes, Akridge was last seen walking to the Dollar General on Amber Drive. Any information regarding Akrige's whereabouts can be reported to the Columbus Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (706) 653–3400 or (706) 653–3449. The public may also call 911 with information.