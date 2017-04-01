Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

A parent notified the Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County School District on Tuesday that nude photos and videos allegedly of minors involved in sexual acts were posted on the Internet. Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick is urging any parent who comes across these images or videos to notify police immediately and not try to send them through email.
Authorities are continuing their search for Joel Akridge, a mentally impaired man who went missing on March 28, 2015. He is described as a 5-foot-11 tall white man with brown hair and eyes, Akridge was last seen walking to the Dollar General on Amber Drive. Any information regarding Akrige's whereabouts can be reported to the Columbus Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (706) 653–3400 or (706) 653–3449. The public may also call 911 with information.
About 100 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new facility that will allow Feeding the Valley Food Bank to distribute eight million pounds of food annually in 14 area counties. More than 84,000 people are "food insecure" in these counties, according to the food bank, which includes 32,000 children.
Midtown Medical Center joined Thursday morning with LifeLink of Georgia to honor patients who provide the gift of life through organ donation. April 1st marks the beginning of Donate Life Month. During the ceremony the hospital raised the Donate Life flag, which will continue to fly throughout April to pay homage to organ donors and recipients.