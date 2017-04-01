Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

Here's a forecast for the Chattahoochee Valley in the coming days.
WRBL Courtesy WRBL

Latest News

Columbus police asking for public's help to find man who has been missing for two years

Authorities are continuing their search for Joel Akridge, a mentally impaired man who went missing on March 28, 2015. He is described as a 5-foot-11 tall white man with brown hair and eyes, Akridge was last seen walking to the Dollar General on Amber Drive. Any information regarding Akrige's whereabouts can be reported to the Columbus Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (706) 653–3400 or (706) 653–3449. The public may also call 911 with information.

Local

Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

Midtown Medical Center joined Thursday morning with LifeLink of Georgia to honor patients who provide the gift of life through organ donation. April 1st marks the beginning of Donate Life Month. During the ceremony the hospital raised the Donate Life flag, which will continue to fly throughout April to pay homage to organ donors and recipients.

Editor's Choice Videos