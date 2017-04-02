Autism Awareness Day Family Spring Fling

A parent notified the Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County School District on Tuesday that nude photos and videos allegedly of minors involved in sexual acts were posted on the Internet. Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick is urging any parent who comes across these images or videos to notify police immediately and not try to send them through email.
Authorities are continuing their search for Joel Akridge, a mentally impaired man who went missing on March 28, 2015. He is described as a 5-foot-11 tall white man with brown hair and eyes, Akridge was last seen walking to the Dollar General on Amber Drive. Any information regarding Akrige's whereabouts can be reported to the Columbus Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (706) 653–3400 or (706) 653–3449. The public may also call 911 with information.
Kayla Swartz and Alayna Moore of the Jordan Vocational High School softball team are among members selling #BrantleyStrong bracelets to help a Phenix City single mom pay for her 5-year-old son's cancer treatment.