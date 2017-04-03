Storm hits unrestored vacant boiler house in downtown Columbus
The storms that surged through the Columbus area Monday morning left some damage to W.C. Bradley Company’s Eagle & Phenix property on Front Avenue. The wind apparently caught a portion of the old boiler house at the Eagle & Phenix complex in the city’s downtown area, with bricks tumbling to the ground.
Mike HaskeyLedger-Enquirer
