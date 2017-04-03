Columbus girls, Northside boys win Hardaway Invitational

In a Hardaway Invitational track meet featuring eight Columbus-area teams, the Columbus girls and Northside boys stole the show.
The Columbus girls and Northside boys took home first-place finishes in Saturday’s meet. Both teams topped their counterparts from Hardaway to win, as Columbus’ 166 bested the Hardaway girls’ 106 and Northside’s 145 beat Hardaway’s 122.50.
The Lady Blue Devils won eight events en route to victory. Brittany Floyd, who joined the team late due to her commitments to basketball, put together yet another impressive day of work. She came out on top in the 800-meter run, long jump and triple jump just as she did in Columbus’ meet at Harris County.
Floyd also was one of the four Columbus runners on the first-place 4x400 relay team, joined by Sarah Ayoade, Tyrian Jiles, Ceylani Rembert and Frances Spikes.
“She’s getting better,” Columbus head coach Bobby Peters said of Floyd after the Harris County meet. “She pushes herself, and she pushes her teammates. She’s definitely that team player who realizes the more she can push herself, the more she’s going to help the team be successful.”
Floyd was far from the only Lady Blue Devil to deliver first-place performances. Heaven Allen made short work of the competition in the 3200 run, winning with relative ease with a time of 13:13.53. Kaylen Jones finished first in the high jump, while Jazmine Bagsby did the same in the pole vault. Tiondra Grant finished first in the discus throw while teammate Dayna Perrymond took second.
On the boys side, Northside also won eight events.
Northside’s Alec Tanksley played a big role in the Patriots’ victory, grabbing three individual victories while contributing to another. He won in the 200 dash, 300 hurdles as well as the long jump competition. He was also one of the runners for Northside’s 4x100 relay, competing with teammates Jaylin Holiday, Matthew Lewis and Julian Robinson.
Northside also had several other athletes stand out in the meet. Jonathan Myrthil proved victorious in the 800 run as well as the 1600 run. Chris Schintgen prevailed in the pole vault competition, as did Duke Haslam in the discus throw.
Individual Results
Top 5 Boys
1. Alec Tanskley, Northside - 34.50; 2. Courtland Dixon, Hardaway - 22.50; 3. Jonathan Myrthil, Northside - 22.4; 4. Korraye Russ, Hardaway - 19.50; 5. U.S. Beasley, Carver - 19
Top 5 Girls
1. Brittany Floyd, Columbus - 35.50; 2. Sadrea Mayberry, Carver - 29; 3. Jozalyn Albright, Hardaway - 19.50; 3. Sandra Stevens, Hardaway - 19.50; 5. Tiondra Grant, Columbus - 18
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Columbus - 166; 2. Hardaway - 106; 3. Shaw - 97; 4. Carver - 74; 5. Northside - 64.50; 6. Spencer - 50; 7. Jordan - 31; 8. Kendrick - 25.50
Boys
1. Northside - 145; 2. Hardaway - 122.50; 3. Jordan - 98.50; 4. Carver - 59; 5. Kendrick - 54; 5. Spencer - 54; 7. Columbus - 45; 8. Shaw - 19
Comments