Columbus girls golf ties for fourth at Maple Ridge Classic

The Columbus Lady Blue Devils golf team posted another strong showing over the weekend, tying Mill Creek for fourth place in the Maple Ridge Junior Girls’ Classic in Valdosta with a final team score of 241.
Auburn won the 14-team tournament by shooting a team score of 227. The Lady Tigers topped Woodward Academy by four strokes.
Faith Scott posted the lowest score for Columbus, shooting a 76. Mary Catherine McDaniel’s 80 came next, followed by Maddy Krueger’s 85. Ashton Hill’s 97 was the score that was ultimately dropped for Columbus.
Scott and McDaniel have repeatedly been at the top for the Lady Blue Devils this season. Columbus head coach Joe McDaniel discussed their consistent play after Columbus won the Lady Granger Invitational on March 20.
“Both of them are excellent golfers, and they both work really hard,” Joe McDaniel said. “There’s a lot of competition between both of them. They both want to go out there and shoot the lowest scores, and I think that helps push everybody on the team to do their best.”
The fourth-place finish only extends what has been a strong run of tournaments for the Lady Blue Devils. Columbus won the Northside Invitational, won the Lady Granger Invitational and came in second at the Viking Classic.
After the Lady Granger Invitational, McDaniel explained the team takes its performances and studies them for future tournaments. He was content at that point with how the team had played but knew there was room for improvement.
“We have some numbers in mind of what we want to shoot, and the girls are working really hard to get to those numbers,” McDaniel said. “They still have a ways to go, and there’s a lot of golf to play this season.”
Judging by their latest showing, the Lady Blue Devils are taking the the steps McDaniel wants to see as the spring progresses.
Columbus wasn’t the only Muscogee County team to make the trip to Valdosta. Northside also played in the tournament, with Maria Caruso leading the Lady Patriots with a round of 95. Landon Cumbie turned in a score of 106, while Reagan Parrish shot 114. Kirklyn Gallups’ 130 score for the Lady Patriots was dropped.
Northside tied St. Pius X for 11th with a 315 team score.
Columbus returns to play in the Bear Invitational in Warner Robins on April 10. Northside, meanwhile, faces off with Harris County on Tuesday.
