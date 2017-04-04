Columbus, Phenix City offices to close Wednesday due to severe weather forecast

City offices in Columbus and Phenix City will be closed Wednesday due to two severe storms that are expected to hit the area, officials announced Tuesday.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced the Columbus closings during a news conference at her office late Tuesday afternoon. She said city officials had just consulted with emergency management personnel as well as the National Weather Service and other agencies.
“The Muscogee County School system will be closed tomorrow in light of the weather,” she said. “And we’ve also just made the decision that we are going to close the city of Columbus for all government workers that are nonessential. All emergency personnel, of course, need to report.
“The purpose for this is because we’re expecting two big storms to come through,” she said. “Of course it is weather, things are volatile, and so this may well change. But things are looking at this point as if we’re going to have a serious storm come through tomorrow.”
Phenix City issued a news release announcing that all city offices would be closed, except public safety, emergency services and public works departments.
Tomlinson said said varying weather models show that the first storm could arrive anywhere from 4 to 7 a.m. or 8 to 10 a.m. She said the good news is that Columbus is at the bottom of that front and and it could skirt the area.
“The bad news is that the one that’s coming through in the afternoon is going to be worse,” she said. Some models show it hitting from 2 to 5 p.m., and others from 4 to 7 p.m.
Both storms will be extremely volatile with possible tornado activity, according to weather reports. Tomlinson said residents should take preventive measures, preparing for long periods without electricity. She also warned drivers to stay off the roads.
“The private businesses, obviously, we hope they’ll make their own decision,” she said. “But we hope that they see that this is serious enough that if the city of Columbus is closing and the schools are closing, we ask that they thoughtfully consider the safety of their employees and whether or not they will be better served by being at home and off the roads.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
