Man accused of cracking 2-year-old’s skull takes stand in murder trial

Randall Guy Keller took the witnesses stand in his child-murder trial Tuesday to explain why he Googled the pressure needed to crack a skull before he knew his 2-year-old stepson had such a fracture.
Keller is charged with murder and first-degree child cruelty in the death of William Powell, who was his ex-wife’s son by another man. He is alleged to have fatally injured the boy on June 7, 2013.
The next day Keller used his cell phone to go online and research the pressure needed to cave in a human skull. Prosecutor George Lipscomb told jurors this was evidence of his guilt, as doctors at the time had told no one in the family Powell had severe head trauma.
Keller told the court he looked that up out of curiosity, because he had overheard hospital staff talking about what could be causing Powell’s symptoms, and workers had mentioned a possible skull fracture.
A stressful night
Keller also testified about finding Powell on the floor of a bedroom in the Lon Drive home Keller then shared with his ex-wife, their two daughters, her brother and Powell.
He said Powell wasn’t breathing, and the boy’s eyes had rolled back in his head, as if he were having a seizure. Keller carried the boy into another room, woke his ex-brother-in-law and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
An ambulance took the boy first to Columbus’ Midtown Medical Center, where doctors immediately had him transported to the Scottish Rite children’s hospital in Atlanta. The child died there on June 9, 2013.
An autopsy the next day revealed Powell had a skull fracture that ran from the top of his head to the base of his skull, along with swelling of the brain and internal bleeding.
Lipscomb alleges Keller grabbed the boy by the shoulders and banged his head against a hard, flat surface such as a wall or floor.
While cross-examining Keller and later in making his closing argument Tuesday, Lipscomb theorized that Keller, who has post-traumatic stress disorder from his Army service in Iraq, lost his composure under extreme stress.
He said Keller that night had a confrontation with neighbors who accused him of breaking into their car; he was unemployed and had no transportation because he’d just wrecked his car; he wasn’t sleeping well; and he was arguing with his other ex-wife about visitation rights to a son he had with her.
The day before he got into a dispute with the neighbors, he texted a friend saying he needed alcohol and some marijuana.
These pressures combined with his drug use caused his tension to build until he “snapped” and vented his anger on the little boy, who was not his child and whom he did not like, Lipscomb said.
The defense responds
Defense attorney Cynthia Lain countered that no one saw Keller injure the boy, and witnesses consistently testified Keller never physically abused the child.
Lain played a video of one of Keller’s young daughters talking to a counselor at the Children’s Tree House, where the girl said she heard a loud thump in Powell’s room when the boy was in there alone. That was before Keller found the boy unconscious, the daughter said.
“He just stopped breathing, no heartbeat. That’s it,” the little girl said of her brother.
Asked why he stopped breathing, she replied: “I don’t know. It probably was a spider bite or an ant bite.”
Lain asked jurors: Had Keller killed the boy deliberately, as Lipscomb alleged, why would he then try to revive the child?
“Who sticks around when they deliberately kill a child?” she said.
Lipscomb also accused Keller of incriminating himself in a call to Powell’s mother from the Muscogee County Jail. She wanted him to promise he didn’t cause the boy’s death. Keller in a garbled response said, “You know how I like to throw the kids around,” and, “It was an accident.”
Keller testified that his PTSD causes confusion and memory loss, and he must have been referring to some previous time he was playing with Powell and his two daughters. On that occasion he had been throwing the children on the couch, he said.
Lain told jurors that if they believe Keller unintentionally injured the boy during horseplay, then they cannot convict him of murder, as the death would have resulted from an accident rather than an assault.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
