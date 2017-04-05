Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is April 8 in Phenix City
The Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is presented by the Chattahoochee Valley Southern Gospel Music Association on April 8 at Moon Lake in Phenix City, Ala. The free event with 25 acts is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Larry GiererThe Ledger-Enquirer
