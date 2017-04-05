Retired teacher passionately speaks against school district plan
Retired teacher Kathy Gierer from Mathews Elementary School speaks March 27 to the Muscogee County School Board and urges a vote against moving elementary school custodians to the middle and high schools and replacing them with outsourced workers.
Mark Ricemrice@ledger-enquirer.com
