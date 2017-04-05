Top-tier boys golf teams gear up for 42nd Hardaway Invitational

When it comes to the 42nd edition of the Hardaway Larry Gaither Interscholastic Invitational, Columbus boys golf coach Chris Parker is direct in his thoughts.
Parker, who played for Gaither at Hardaway, has had teams participate in the two-day tournament long enough to know what to expect once play begins on Friday.
“This tournament will be tougher to win than it will be to win at state,” said Parker, whose team is the defending 4A state champs as well as the defending tournament champs. “We always try to play as tough competition as we can throughout the year, so by the time postseason rolls around it’s just sort of matter of fact. Not only are we playing two or three of the teams (in this tournament) we’ll have to beat at state, but we’re playing teams in other classifications and from other states.”
Parker isn’t embellishing the field’s strength. Once play begins Friday morning at Bull Creek Golf Club in Midland, the Blue Devils will be one of 25 teams from Georgia and Alabama fighting to call themselves the winner come Saturday.
The field contains several high-profile programs from both states, including Auburn, Etowah, Marist and Woodward Academy. Along with Columbus, several strong teams from the area are competing, including Brookstone, Glenwood, Harris County, Northside and Pacelli.
Stephen Campbell, Hardaway’s head coach and the tournament’s organizer, said the field speaks to the strong history of the tournament. With a list of individual winners who went on to the PGA Tour such as Brookstone’s Hugh Royer III, Savannah Country Day’s Brian Harmon and Etowah’s Chris Kirk, it’s no wonder so many teams circle the tournament on their calendars.
“The tournament has a lot of tradition,” Campbell said. “It’s probably going to be stronger this year than in year’s past. You don’t have a lot of high school tournaments these days that are around for very long, especially one that’s been going on for 42 years.”
Gaither laid the groundwork for the tournament during his 35 years at Hardaway, and now Campbell is calling the shots. Campbell said preparation for this year’s tournament began in September, as the field was methodically put together and plans were finalized.
“We spend time communicating to teams, putting it together out with the golf course, putting all the information together, getting everything together from the community and the volunteers and our sponsors,” Campbell said.
While the tournament provides plenty of fun for those involved, the worst kept secret is how much work it takes to win. Despite winning three of the last four years and coming off a win in the Blue Devil Invitational, Parker acknowledges his team will be in for a dogfight.
“It’s always one of the best tournaments on the schedule every year,” Parker said. “After posting a pretty impressive resume last year and everybody back and getting a little better, we have some pretty high expectations. Based on what we’ve been shooting in practice, we know we’re capable of meeting those high expectations.”
The teams have a practice round slated for Thursday with actual play beginning Friday in two waves, as the out-of-town teams will start at 9:00 a.m. and the local teams will take the course at 2:30 p.m. Saturday will again feature two waves of competitors at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., with the groups determined by Friday’s standings.
“We’re excited to have everyone out there,” Campbell said. “We’ve worked hard for the coaches and players, and we hope they enjoy it.”
