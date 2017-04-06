Shaw alum, longtime MLB pitcher Edwin Jackson signs with Orioles

Former Shaw baseball player Edwin Jackson has officially joined his 12th Major League Baseball organization.
Jackson, who graduated from Shaw in 2001, signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Should he be called up by the Orioles, the veteran right-hander will reach his 15th MLB season while playing for 12 different teams.
Jackson, 33, joins the Orioles organization after spending the 2016 season with the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. After the Marlins designated Jackson for assignment at the end of May, the Padres picked him up in June. He finished out the season in San Diego, making 13 starts along the way.
Between Miami and San Diego, Jackson posted a 5-7 record with 61 strikeouts and a 5.89 ERA.
Jackson’s two stops last season were only the latest in his journeyman career in the majors.
The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Jackson out of Shaw in the sixth round of the 2001 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Dodgers in September and eventually spent three seasons with the club.
From there, he spent three years with the Tampa Bay Rays, had an All-Star season with the Detroit Tigers in 2009, then moved on to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010.
In his lone season with the Diamondbacks, Jackson made history. On June 25, Jackson threw the second no-hitter in team history in a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay. The outing made Jackson the first German-born pitcher to ever accomplish the feat as well as the first African-American pitcher to do so since Dwight Gooden in 1996.
The Diamondbacks traded Jackson one month later to the Chicago White Sox, where he spent the next season-and-a-half. He then pitched for the World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 and the Washington Nationals in 2012 before spending the next three seasons as a Chicago Cub.
The Atlanta Braves signed Jackson in August 2015 after the Cubs released him in July. He made seven appearances with the Braves and also notched his first career save.
With 14 seasons in the books, Jackson has made 275 starts and boasts a career record of 93-114 with 1,328 strikeouts. His 12 stops is now second in MLB history behind reliever Octavio Dotel, who played for 13 teams over 15 seasons.
Jackson was an outfielder for a Raiders squad that was a force to be reckoned with in 2001. Shaw faced off with Columbus in the state championship that year and swept the Blue Devils to take the 4A title.
Shaw renamed its baseball field Edwin Jackson Raider Field in November 2015.
"This is not something I could have imagined coming up playing in school to have the field dedicated to you," Jackson said. "It is a testament to all the hard work and all the people I have been fortunate enough to touch throughout my years. It is something that I won't forget, and to be able to embrace it with family and friends makes it even more special."
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments