Retired Maj. Bill Spies recalls his Ranger days at Fort Benning
Retired Maj. Bill Spies, a resident of Fort Mitchell, Ala., and former Ranger instructor, said he gets excited by watching the young soldiers at the 34th annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning.
By Ben Wrightbenw@ledger-enquirer.com
The boots of 53 Ranger teams hit the road at Camp Rogers Friday morning to start the 34th Annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning to determine the best team in the U.S. Army.