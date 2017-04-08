Auburn receivers ready to take ‘the next step’ after A-Day game

While quarterback Jarrett Stidham will undoubtedly get most of the attention after Auburn’s A-Day, several of his targets did enough to earn some recognition, too.
The Tigers receivers came through in the clutch during Saturday’s annual spring scrimmage. On both the Blue team and White team, Auburn had a handful of receivers make contested catches and show off their speed, which shows in the 511 total passing yards between the teams.
The efforts of the entire receiving corps did not go unnoticed by Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, who said it’s what he and other members of the coaching staff have been waiting to see.
“I think those guys are taking the next step,” Malzahn said. “That was the challenge that (wide receivers coach) Kodi (Burns) had for his whole group. They had experience from last year; now it was time to take that next step. Hopefully, (this scrimmage) will give them a shot in the arm.”
Nate Craig-Myers set the standard for the receivers Saturday on the second play from scrimmage. The sophomore broke away from his defender and bolted downfield, eagerly awaiting Stidham to spot him. His quarterback did just that, resulting in a 50-yard gain which set up the Blue team’s first touchdown of the game.
“I saw I was wide open. I was like, ‘Just hit me,’” Craig-Myers said. “Once you make that first play, you kind of get a feeling of how your day’s going to go.”
Craig-Myers wasn’t the only receiver to shine in the scrimmage. He was one of four Auburn receivers to reel in receptions of at least 25 yards. Marquis McClain was the only receiver of the four to score on his play, as he pulled down a tough catch in the fourth quarter and took off for a 69-yard touchdown.
Junior receiver Will Hastings was among the four Tigers to catch deeper passes Saturday. He has the second-most receiving yards on the day, putting up 75 yards on seven different catches.
Defensive back Stephen Roberts said Hastings is a player who can certainly provide the offense a vertical threat once the season rolls around.
“He’s a guy that likes to work in practice,” Roberts said. “He’s got strong hands and doesn’t mind going to get the ball. We kind of need that this year on that side of the ball to help.”
The signs of growth among the receivers could just be a taste of what’s to come. Those Tigers have a chance to build on this showing going into the summer, and with Stidham still working on his timing with the receivers and Sean White coming back healthy, the window is open for even better play.
“I think now as we’re progressing we’re getting better with chemistry, with clicking,” Craig-Myers said. “But during the summer, I think we can still do a lot of improving.”
Craig-Myers said the receivers want the ball and that replicating this type of play come fall will cause headaches for defenses. For a team with the reputation of a strong rushing attack, the Tigers showed in their scrimmage they have no shortage of threats in the passing game.
“Everybody knows Auburn can run the ball,” Craig-Myers said. “I just felt like today we showed that we can actually throw the ball as well.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @wareagleextra
