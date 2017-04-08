Feds nail Georgia gun dealer for tank-piercing WW II rifle ‘The Elephant’

A federal jury found a Georgia gun dealer guilty of having an unregistered World War II rifle designed to take out a tank.
Mark Mann of Macon company Mann’s World runs The Rifleman, where federal agents on Dec. 30, 2014, found a Finnish Lahti 20mm antitank rifle. They were tipped off by the gun’s former owner after Mann bounced two checks that were to pay for the weapon.
Under federal law, the gun is a “destructive device” that must be registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “Destructive devices” include sawed-off shotguns and machine guns, and other firearms that like the Lahti are larger than .50-caliber.
Authorities said Mann used his status as a gun dealer to try to get around the law.
He faces up to 10 years in prison plus a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
According to Wikipedia, the rifle made to take out Soviet tanks saw other uses as tank armor improved. Soldiers used it against lighter armor, bunkers and other fortifications, snipers under cover, and low-flying aircraft. After World War II, it was used against helicopters.
The rifle was semiautomatic and gas-powered, according to modernfirearms.net, but so hefty it was hard to move. The Fins nicknamed it “Norsupyssy” or “Elephant Gun.”
