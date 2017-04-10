Checking out the new Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill

Ron Antinore, assistant general manager of The Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill, talks about the food and the 330-inch high-definition projection TV that commands attention during viewing of major sporting events. The Outskirts has located in the former Sports Page building at 5736 Veterans Parkway in Columbus.
Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

