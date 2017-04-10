Swing vote explains opposition to hire Camelot Education
Muscogee County School Board at-large representative Kia Chambers led the majority Monday in tabling for three months superintendent David Lewis' recommendation to hire Camelot Education for $6.4 million annually to run alternative education programs in the district. She proposed forming a community advisory committee to further explore the options.
Mark Ricemrice@ledger-enquirer.com
More Videos
0:51
Swing vote explains opposition to hire Camelot Education
3:15
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 11 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
0:43
USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships coming to Columbus
1:57
'He knew': Sonya Eddings says her ex-husband knew of indiscrepancies in trust account
1:01
Why is CSU expanding, renovating LeNoir Hall?
2:23
'There's no excuse': Sonya Eddings apologizes for her role in $2.3M scheme
3:10
Checking out the new Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill
1:13
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
1:10
75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition
0:58
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 9 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
1:12
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn comments on Jarrett Stidham's day
0:56
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn gives initial reactions to A-Day scrimmage
2:33
Camelot Education CEO disputes allegations of staff abusing students
In an exclusive interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Sonya Eddings talks after being sentenced to three years in federal prison for her role in an over $2.3 million scheme to defraud Micheal Eddings' legal trust account.