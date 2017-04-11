Columbus girls golf takes third place at Bear Invitational

Despite playing without one of its top golfers, the Columbus girls golf team posted another strong outing on Monday.
Faith Scott did not participate as the Lady Blue Devils took home third in the Bear Invitational, a tournament in Warner Robins featuring teams from 11 different high schools. Columbus carded a team score of 259, with Mary Catherine McDaniel shooting a team-low 77. Maddy Krueger shot an 88 on the day, while Ashton Hill finished at 94.
Boyd Bickerstaff’s 102 was ultimately the drop score for Columbus.
“I thought we did great,” Columbus head coach Joe McDaniel said. “I was very happy with the way we played, especially with the golf course. It was a very difficult golf course, especially with the fairways. It was tough for the girls, and they did a great job.”
Veterans won the tournament, topping second-place Valdosta by a single stroke. Tift County’s Kaysie Harrelson took home the first low medalist honors with a 71, topping Valdosta’s Padgett Chitty by four strokes. Mary Catherine McDaniel’s 77 was the third-lowest among the individuals.
McDaniel said Scott’s absence due to a family emergency threw some real adversity at his team, and the other golfers stepped up and handled the challenge.
“I think it’s really important,” McDaniel said. “It’s been a great opportunity, to play in a tournament and be put in a position where you know you have to step up. I think the girls performed very well. We could have fallen apart, but that’s not what they did. They did exactly what I needed them to do.”
Columbus was one of four local teams to make the trek to Warner Robins.
Brookstone’s squad ended the tournament in fifth. Sa Copeland led the way for the Lady Cougars by shooting 98, followed by Lillie Peek at 101 and Ridley Hudson at 106. Emily Elliott’s 119 and Lee Mullin’s 123 were the drop scores for Brookstone.
Northside also competed in the invitational and headed home with an eighth-place finish. Emma Lewis shot 105, topping teammate Meredith Lewis by three strokes. A.J. Jackson was the only other Lady Patriot participating and ended the round with a 125.
Pacelli had two golfers enter the tournament. Maddy Zimmerman carded a 89, while Ellie Fuller shot 111.
Columbus will return to play in the Woodward Academy Invitational on April 21 and 22.
