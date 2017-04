1:57 'He knew': Sonya Eddings says her ex-husband knew of indiscrepancies in trust account Pause

0:52 Check out some freestyle kayaking before the big national championship this weekend

0:51 Swing vote explains opposition to hire Camelot Education

2:23 'There's no excuse': Sonya Eddings apologizes for her role in $2.3M scheme

0:43 Man pulls off unforgettable proposal at the Masters

1:10 75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition

1:12 Northside's Mack Williams has standout day on the diamond

1:56 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to judge's decision in lawsuit

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence