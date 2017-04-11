High school automotive program earns $50K at auction
Jordan Vocational High School automotive program members saw the 1996 Ford Mustang they restored and customized be sold for $50,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Auction last week in West Palm Beach, Fla., where the buyer donated the car back to Jordan so the program can have the Mustang auctioned again.
Mark Ricemrice@ledger-enquirer.com
